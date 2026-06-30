Jacqueline Strik (1956 – 2026)

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(Member Of House Of Prayer In Montpelier)

Jacqueline Strik, 70, of Montpelier, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at her home. She was born on June 3, 1956, in Ironton, Ohio. Jackie worked at Metal Forge in Deshler for many years and also with P&G in Leipsic, Ohio.

She was a member of House of Prayer in Montpelier, where she was very active in the children’s church and nursery as well as with Stephen Ministries. Jackie had a great love for her Lord as well as for her family, whom she adored.

She is survived by her two sons, John Michael (Tammy) Abrams and Christopher Scott (Angela) Abrams, all of Montpelier; 11 grandchildren, Robert, Draven, Alex, Skylar, Hunter, Kyndra, Arielle, Alyssa, Bailey, Rilee and Jaklynn; eight great grandchildren; and seven siblings, Paul (Carol) Stewart of Huron, Michigan, Rose (Jeff) Palmer of Ironton, Roger (Cindy) Stewart of Findlay, Curt Stewart of Deshler, Tammy Shope of Deshler, Angie (James) Shotwell of Constantine, Michigan and Jeff (Linda) Ellis of Ironton.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer (Ida) Stewart, Sr. and Barbara (Louis) Ellis; and two brothers, Elmer Stewart, Jr. and Mark Stewart.

Visitation for Jackie will take place on Thursday, July 2, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at House of Prayer in Montpelier. A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. at the church with Pastor Benaiah Harris to officiate. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorials may be made in Jackie’s memory to House of Prayer. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.