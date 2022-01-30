James Bouman (1929-2022)

Facebook

James Dennis Bouman, age 92, of Bryan, earned his wings on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

He was born in Syracuse, NY on February 10, 1929, the son of Lewellyn and Florence (Pratt) Sanborn, and later he was adopted by Dennis D. and Aileen (Williams) Bouman.

He went to school in Binghamton, NY. He went to college at Tri-Sate in Angola, Indiana.

He met the love of his life at a music festival in Angola. He married Marilyn Whitlock on March 14, 1959, and she preceded him in death in 2019.

Jim served in the Air Force from 1950 – 1954. He was in the Air Force Reserves from 1956 – 1959. He worked at the Aro Corporation for several years, and then worked for Bard Manufacturing, where he retired from in 1991.

He was active in the Bryan community, Boy Scouts, Fountain City Square Dancing Club, and helped with the construction of Bryan’s Imagination Station.

He was loyally involved in the Bryan Wesley United Methodist Church, where he was recognized for his 50 years membership with the church in November of 2021.

As of 2022, Jim would have been a life member of American Legion Post 284 in Bryan for 48 years. He was 1st Vice Commander in 1976-1977 and 1983-1988. He was Commander in 1981 and 1982.

Jim had a huge love for history, antiques, trains and aircraft. He also enjoyed photography, and the Bryan City Board.

He was the curator of the James D. Bouman Military Heritage Museum, located in the Bryan Legion Building. He had collected military items for 50 years and wanted to display them to the public.

In 2017, a board was formed, and the museum became a 501(c3), tax exempt organization at that time.

Jim also had a talent for playing piano with no music. He had a love for Jesus, life, family, friends, and community.

James is survived by two daughters,Denise (Rex) Blevins of Stryker and Dawn (Gordon) Rhoades of Whitehouse. He is also survived by two grandsons, Bryan Stuckey and Aaron Zehr; one granddaughter, Taylor Zehr; and great-grandson, Jack Zehr.

All services for Jim will be private. Interment will be in the Boynton Cemetery, near Stryker.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Wesley United Methodist Church or Williams County Veterans Military Heritage Museum, 611 East Main St., Montpelier, OH 43543.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.

