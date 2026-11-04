Patricia M. Smith (1940 – 2026)

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In addition to her husband, Patricia is survived by her daughters, Debra (David) Lupien-Colon of Stratford, Pennsylvania, and Laurie (Richard) Shannon of Blaine, Minnesota; sons, John A. Smith of Edon and Michael (Evelyn) Smith of Angola, Indiana; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and siblings, Laurie Barber of Laingsburg, Michigan; Sue Arnot of Bad Axe, Michigan; Jerry Lupien of DeWitt, Michigan; Linda Watts and Barbara Spearhecker, both of Owasso, Michigan; and Carolyn Cook of Laingsburg, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Phillip (Viola) Lupien Jr., Roger Lupien and Robert Lupien; and sister, Betty Brandt.
A time to gather and celebrate Patricia’s life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, at Krill Funeral Service, 204 W. Indiana St., Edon. Krill Funeral Service is honored to serve the Smith family.
In lieu of flowers and other gifts, memorial contributions may be made to Elara Caring Hospice. To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.