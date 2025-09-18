James Hamilton (1947 – 2025)

(Resided In Rural Edon, Lifelong Farmer)

James C. Hamilton, age 77, of rural Edon, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 15, 2025, in his home surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was born on October 12, 1947, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to the late Edwin M. and Ruth (Pennel) Hamilton.

He married Cynthia Marie Van Sickle on February 7, 1970, and she survives.

Jim was a lifelong farmer, and he also, with Cindy, owned and operated Town and Country Rubbish. He was also employed at Michigan Seamless Tube as an Overhead Crane Operator. Jim enjoyed old tractors and steam threshers and was a member of the Northwest Ohio Toy Farm Tractor Club.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy, of Edon, Ohio; his daughter, Dawn (Steve) Hootman, of Edgerton, Ohio; grandchildren, Henry Hicks, Jr., Tiffany, Adam, and Colette Schroeder; siblings, Doug Hamilton, Bob (Karen) Hamilton, Mary (Chuck) Joy, and David Hamilton; brother-in-law, Steve Roberts; and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Lois, and his sister-in-law, Diane.

Honoring Jim’s wishes, there will be a private memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers and other mementos, memorial contributions may be made to Community Health Professionals Hospice. Online condolences may be given at: www.krillfuneralservice.com.