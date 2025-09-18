Leonora “Honey” Moore (1930 – 2025)

(Member Of Edon American Legion)

Leonora “Honey” Adaline Siebenaler Moore, 94, of Montpelier, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

She was born on November 21, 1930, in Edon to John D. and Leonora C. (Burkhardt) Foster.

Honey graduated from Edon High School in 1948. She married Anthony G. Siebenaler on April 29, 1950, and Marvin E. Moore on August 20, 1971.

Honey was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Blakeslee, Ohio, where she was a past member of the Altar Society. She was also a member of the Edon American Legion and the Montpelier Moose.

Honey was a proud wife and homemaker. She enjoyed camping at Pokagon, going to watch her Ohio State Buckeyes play football, and giving out her annual Christmas cookies.

Honey is survived by her children Laura (Carlton) Gray of Montpelier, Louise (Scott) Dick of Edon, Mary Shook of Archbold, Anthony “Tony” (Deenie) Siebenaler of Gilbert, AZ, and Thomas (Lou Goodman) Siebenaler of Phoenix, AZ; step-son Steven (Barb) Moore of Montpelier; grandchildren Toby (Dana) Deck, Andy (Sarah) Siebenaler, Mitch (Alaina) Siebenaler, Andrea (Jason) Mull, Anthony Shook; step-grandchildren Nick Moore, Michelle Turner and Lindsey Coopshaw; numerous great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; brother Thomas Foster of Fort Collins, Colorado, and her special niece Martha Michael.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony, on November 30, 1968, and Marvin on October 4, 1999, her parents, sons-in-law Mitchell Deck, Roger Shook, and Chuck Roberts, sister Sue Michael, and brother John Foster.

Visitation for Honey will be on Friday, September 19, 2025, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee with Father Andrew Wellman to officiate. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church or CHP Hospice. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.