Russell “Russ” Leininger (1939-2021)

Russell (Russ) P. Leininger, age 81, passed away on July 21, 2021 in the care of CHP – Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice. Russ was born on August 15, 1939 to Paul and Florence (Kutzli) Leininger, in his childhood home.

Russ worked for Conagra in Archbold for over 30 years as a foreman/ tow motor operator. He retired in April 2000. Russ loved his family and friends, and enjoyed his daily card buddies. He found joy in gardening, fishing, camping, and anything involving nature.

Russ is survived by his wife, Ginger (Chyrowski) Leininger. They were married on June 5, 1970 and celebrated 51 years of marriage. He is survived by two daughters, Lynne (Kevin) Eicher of Archbold, Brenda (Jami) Hutchison of Bryan, and his deceased son, Raymond (Stephanie) of Fayette. He is also survived by two sisters, Marilyn (Larry) Kammeyer and Carol (Charlie) Bender; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Russ was loved and will be dearly missed by his family.

Visitation for Russell will be held from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. on Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold, with the funeral service immediately following at 2:00 P.M. Private family interment will follow in the Archbold Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Archbold Fire Department. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.