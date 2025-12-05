James “Jim” McCord (1952 – 2025)

(Member Of Montpelier Moose Lodge)

James L. “Jim” McCord, 73, of Bryan, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, in his home.

Jim was born on October 22, 1952, in Bryan, the son of the late Charles and Mary (Wischmeyer) McCord.

A 1971 graduate of Bryan High School, Jim proudly played football and maintained strong ties to his classmates and community throughout his life.

Hard-working and dedicated, he built a long career in the construction industry. He worked for Barney Beavers and was a partner with John Shell in their construction company.

He also worked at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, later continued his craft as a contractor for the Oberlin Family for many years, never fully retiring—reflecting a lifelong commitment to honest work and craftsmanship.

Jim was a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233 and the Montpelier Moose Lodge, where he found friendship, laughter, and community. He will truly be missed.

Jim loved the outdoors and found peace in hunting and fishing. Whenever he had a spare moment, he could be found with a fishing line in the water, enjoying the quiet and simplicity of nature.

He was also an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan. His passion for the Buckeyes was well known, even riding with a stuffed Brutus proudly positioned in the passenger seat of his vehicle.

Jim is survived by his three siblings, Karen (Brad) Burkholder of Cecelia, Kentucky, Thomas (Robin) McCord of Payne, Ohio, and David (Suzy) McCord of Arvada Colorado. He is also survived by his friend Rebecca Kerr and sidekick Davey McDowell. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Seth.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday December 16, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home with his brother-in-law, Brad Burkholder, officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Community Health Professionals Hospice or to the Sanctuary Homeless Shelter.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.