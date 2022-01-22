James “Jim” Saneda (1951-2022)

James (Jim) Scott Saneda, Columbus, Ohio, received his eternal reward on Jan. 12, 2022, at age 70, after a hard-fought battle against COVID-19 at OSU James Hospital.
Jim was the youngest of eight children born in Bryan, Ohio, to Frank Sr. and Virginia Saneda. He was a graduate of Bryan High School, where he played football on two NWOAL championship teams, 1969, 1970.
Jim earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in education from Bluffton University, where he also played football. Jim retired from DeVry University, where he served as a senior admissions representative. Jim was a member of World Harvest Church, Columbus, Ohio, for 37 years.
Jim will be dearly missed by his beloved wife of 39 years, Teresa (Terri) Saneda. He also leaves behind his two sons, Joshua Saneda and Jonathan Saneda; grandchildren, Harper and Brody Saneda; brothers, Frank Saneda Jr., Walter (Mary) Saneda, Robert (Bonnie) Saneda; mother-in-law, Wanda Buckland; many nieces; nephews; adoptive son, Chase Ridgway.
Jim has been preceded in death by his parents, Frank Sr. and Virginia Saneda; his only sister, Virginia Saneda Crow; and his brothers, Jerry Saneda, Roy Saneda and John Saneda.
A funeral service will be held at World Harvest Church in Canal Winchester, Ohio at 11am on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Please enter the church from the north doors facing the Shannon Road parking lot. Elder Bill Canfield is officiating. Interment is in Asbury Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lifeline of Ohio or Tunnel2Towers.
