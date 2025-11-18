James Livengood (1945 – 2025)

(Served With Bryan Police Auxiliary)

James Anthony Livengood, 80 years of Bryan, passed away Sunday, November 16, 2025, at Fountain Park Inn and Villas, Bryan.

Jim was born June 13, 1945, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late Denver Scott and Edna Marie (Siebenaler) Livengood.

He was a 1963 graduate of Bryan High School. He married Kathryn Sieczkowski in 1965, and she preceded him in death in 1987. He then married Rebecca Bonecutter on April 16, 1994, and she preceded him in death on April 4, 2021.

Jim worked for the City of Bryan at Bryan Municipal Utilities for 30 years, retiring in 2005. He was a devoted member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bryan. Jim served in the Bryan Police Auxiliary for 35 years.

He was a past president of the Bryan Athletic Boosters, where he served as chairman on the Bryan Stadium Committee. He was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Council 1915 member and served as president of the Bryan Swim Team.

He was a lifelong farmer and held a State Farmers Degree from FFA. Jim was known by many as an avid Bryan High School athletics fan, supporting the community and its youth. Above all, he enjoyed supporting his children and grandchildren in their activities.

Surviving are five children, Timothy (Dareth) Livengood of Pioneer, Ohio, Todd (Tracy) Livengood of Maumee, Ohio, Ty (Simon) Johnson of Weatherford, Texas, Victoria (Peter) Leatherman of Liberty Center, Ohio and Ruth Upell of Weatherford, Texas; 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; one brother, Daniel (Laura) Livengood of Bryan.

Jim was preceded in death by his two wives, Kathryn, and Rebecca: two sisters, Myrna and Janice Livengood and one brother, David Livengood.

Visitation for Jim will be held Thursday, November 20, 2025, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Oberlin Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, where the Rosary will be recited at 6:45 p.m. Thursday evening. Funeral Mass for Jim will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 21, 2025, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 610 South Portland Street, Bryan with Father John Stites officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church or Bryan Athletic Boosters

Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com