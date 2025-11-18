Josephine “Jo” Short (1926 – 2025)

(Leaves Behind Legacy Of Love And Service)

Josephine (Jo) May Short, 99, entered peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 15, 2025.

She was born on October 8, 1926 in Archbold to Olley and Hulda (Vonier) Lauber. She married Paul R. Short on October 19,1947, who preceded her in death in 2013 after 65 years of marriage.

Jo leaves behind a legacy of love, service, creativity, and an unwavering faith. Her presence will be deeply missed, but her influence will continue in the lives of everyone she touched.

Jo’s life was marked by love—love for God, love for her family, and love for the simple, joyful moments that make a life rich. Family time was her greatest treasure, and mealtime was her favorite way to gather people close.

Her kitchen was always full—full of wonderful aromas, full of laughter, and full of the comfort that only a home-cooked meal can bring. Cookies always accompanied every meal. Her door was always open and no one left hungry – “More meat?”.

A talented and creative woman, Jo excelled in sewing, quilting, crocheting, and canning, skills that showcased both her artistry and her practicality. Countless quilts, homemade clothing, jars of preserves, and carefully stitched pieces of herself became gifts that her family will cherish forever.

Some of her happiest days were spent camping, enjoying time by their pond, or snowbirding to the Sunshine State of Florida. Whether playing shuffleboard, joining friends in a lively game of cards, or supporting her grandchildren at their many sporting events and activities, she showed up; joyfully and wholeheartedly.

She was an active member of St. John’s Christian Church, Archbold, where her love for music was displayed as she participated in the church choir. She also enjoyed singing in the Women’s Sweet Adeline Chorus.

Above all else, Jo’s life was anchored in her faith. She loved Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and lived in a way that reflected His grace, kindness, and generosity.

As her family celebrates her long life of almost a century and the precious memories she leaves behind, they take comfort in knowing that she is in the presence of her Lord and Savior.

She is survived by three children, Stuart (Rhonda) Short, Nancy (Randy) Ruffer, and Scott (JoAnn) Short, all of Archbold; 10 grandchildren, CJ (Chi) Short, Nick (Kasey) Short, Brooke (Kevin) Lee all of Houston, TX, Tom (Kelly) Short, Corey (Honour) Ruffer, Kylie (Cory) Rüfenacht, Joel (Heather) Ruffer all of Archbold, Bekah (Jacob) Graber of Colorado, Olley (Lauren) Short, Meridith (Zach) Meyer all of Archbold; 34 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Olley V. Lauber, and sister LaJane Benien.

Please join the family for a visitation as we remember and celebrate the life of Jo that will be held at St. John’s Christian Church Chapel, Archbold, from 4-8:00 pm on Thursday, Nov. 20th. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Nov. 21st at 11 am at St. John’s Christian Church. Interment will precede at the Archbold Cemetery at 10 am.

The family suggests that memorials be given to St. John’s Christian Church or Gideon’s International. www.ShortFuneralHome.com