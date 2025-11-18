Lori Strock (1963 – 2025)

(Active With Fort Wayne Girls Scouts)

Lori Ann Strock, age 62, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, November 14, 2025, at Parkview Dekalb Hospital, Auburn, Indiana.

She was born February 2, 1963, in Columbus, Indiana to James and the late Diana (Zeigler) Wendel.

She married Kenneth Dean Strock on August 14, 2014, and he survives. Lori was employed at Purdue-Fort Wayne as an Administrative Clerk.

Lori enjoyed traveling by motorcycle with her husband, cardmaking, crafts, crocheting, cross stitch, Sudoku puzzles, vampire memorabilia, and was active with the Fort Wayne Girl Scouts.

Survivors include, her husband, Kenneth, her son, Erik Gribler, her father, James Wendel, her brother, Todd (Brenda) Wendel. Lori is preceded in death by her mother, Diana Wendel.

Visitation for Lori will be held 4:00 p.m. – 7: 00 p.m. Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Pastor Dale Rabineau will officiate. Inurnment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana Michiana or Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana.

Online condolences and registry may be given and signed at: krillfuneralservice.com. Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, Ohio is honored to serve Lori’s family.