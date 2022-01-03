Ned Snyder (1935-2021)

Facebook

Ned Drake Snyder, 86, of Montpelier, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan. He was born on June 24, 1935 to Earl H. and Beatrice L. (Drake) Snyder.

He graduated from Montpelier High School in 1953. On July 3, 1985 Ned married Norma J. Yarger at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Montpelier, where they were members. He served his country as a member of the United States Navy Reserves.

Ned was a lifelong Williams County farmer. He worked for 10 years for the Wabash Rail Road and retired from Chase Brass in Holiday City after 40 years of service.

Ned loved hunting, flying, attending auctions and canoeing through Canada.

He is survived by his wife, Norma J. Snyder; four children, Barb (Rich) Hummel, Greg (Becki) Snyder, Stan Snyder and Julia (Matt) Dixon; two step children, Ron (Joni) Steinke and Debra (Al) Dye; sixteen grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren.

Ned was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Snyder; brother, Dan Snyder; and two step children, Ed and Bob Steinke.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 10-11 am at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Montpelier. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am at the church with Pastor Kevin Doseck to officiate. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorials can be made to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.