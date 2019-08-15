Neale Chase (1945-2019)

Neale Ross Chase, 74, of Fayette, died Tuesday evening, August 13, 2019, at his home. He was born July 14, 1945, in Morenci, Michigan, to the late Vernon and Grace (Ford) Chase.

He married the love of his life, Mary Ellen Brehm, on August 30, 1969, at the Fayette Christian Church, and they shared almost 50 years of happy marriage. She survives.

Neale grew up in the Fayette area and attended Gorham-Fayette schools. After high school he enlisted and served in the United States Army, serving overseas during the Vietnam War. After returning to civilian life, he worked as a foreman at the former Fayette Tubular Products for many years before his medical retirement. He was a member of the VFW in Wauseon and the American Legion John Dale Post 143 in Fayette. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and trips to the casino. Several years ago, he was fortunate to enjoy an unforgettable cruise with his entire family to Cozumel and Key West.

In addition to his wife, Mary Ellen, Neale is survived by a daughter, Shannon Canfield of Adrian, MI; a brother Wayne (Betty) Chase of Malone, TX; two grandchildren, Brady and Andrew Canfield, both of Toledo, OH; as well as numerous, in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his father- and mother-in-law, Duane and Helen Brehm.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette. A funeral service for Neale will be held Saturday, August 17, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Sam Wickard officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette, with military honors provided by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions in honor of Neale can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.

