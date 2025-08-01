James Strohl, Jr. (1944 – 2025)

James L. Strohl, Jr., 80, of Edon passed away Monday, July 28, 2025, at Cameron Hospital in Angola, Indiana. He was born on September 21, 1944, in Wauseon to James Lavern, Sr. and Marvel (Miller) Strohl.

Jim graduated from Montpelier High School in 1962. On September 5, 2022, he married Wendy S. McIntosh in Bryan, and she survives.

Jim was a truck driver for Walmart, where he was awarded the Million Mile Safe Driver Award.

He previously worked at several other trucking businesses in the area for a total of 55 years of driving.

He was a member of the Montpelier Moose, the Williams County Coon Hunters Association and was an active member of the Williams County Fair.

Jim was an avid beekeeper, bridge player, and enjoyed water dog races at the Coon Hunters Club. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Wendy; children, Stephanie Sisley of Edon and Samuel (April) Strohl of Edon; 7 grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren; siblings Susie (Dale) Foor of Washington, Cindy Spieth of Virginia, Terry (David) Waid of Florida, Karen Clark of Pennsylvania, and Lyle (Denise) Moore of Iowa; and sister-in-law Carol Moore.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, sister Jan Brown and brother Michael Moore.

A time to receive friends will be on Friday, August 8th from 2-5pm at the Northwest Township Community Building, with a meal to follow. Jim will be laid to rest at Malcom Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Auburn, Indiana or Angola, Indiana Bridge Club. Condolences can be left for his family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.