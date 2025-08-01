Margie Gill (1947 – 2025)

Margie R. Gill, 77 of Montpelier passed away at her home in Montpelier surrounded by her family. She was born on August 15, 1947, in Montpelier to Carl E. and Helen M. (Little) Malone.

Margie attended Montpelier High School. She married Michael J. Gill on January 16, 1965, in Montpelier and precedes her in death in February of 2024.

At one time Margie worked at the McDonald’s in Montpelier and prior to that worked briefly at R & B Laundry in Montpelier. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and camping with her husband after retirement.

Margie is survived by her children Michelle Patrick of Edgerton and Jonathon Gill of Montpelier; six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren; two sisters Susan Harrington of Clyde, Ohio, and Carol Courtney of Bethany, Oklahoma; two brothers, Phillip (Janise) Malone and Ronald (Carol) Malone both of Apache Junction, Arizona.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Michael, daughter Helen Johnson, sister Lois Ann Wright and two brothers Bill and Jim Malone.

Per Margie’s wishes there will be no services at this time.