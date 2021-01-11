Janet Cooper (1934-2021)

Janet L. Cooper, 86, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Fulton County Manor Nursing Home, under the care of hospice. She was born in Napoleon, Ohio, hospital, December 10, 1934, to the late Harry and Verna Brink of Holgate, Ohio. Her husband, Jerry R. Cooper, went home to be with the Lord, Nov. 9, 2006.

Janet loved playing cards and doing puzzles. She was also very active in her church, First Church of God; Pastor Harmon was her pastor of Wauseon. She loved the Lord and gave her heart to the Lord in 1962. Janet loved being with her family and her church family.

She would like to thank her family and her church family who helped her in many ways, whatever it was at home or getting to church services.

She is survived by one son, Michael L. (Lisa) Cooper; four wonderful granddaughters. Steve (Buffy) Kelb of Wauseon, Bob (Melissa) McCabe of Surprise, Ariz., Jerri (Janel) Reeder of Wauseon, and Jared (Lindy) Ziegler of Wauseon; 11 great-grandchildren, Zachary and Nancy Kelb of Wauseon, Maryn, Peyton, and Baylea McCabe of Surprise Ariz., Beau, Malchi, and Alli Reeder of Wauseon, and Presley, Brooklyn, and Brogan Zeigler of Wauseon; two stepsons, Kyle Kramp of Monroe, Mich., and Tyler Kramp of Windham, Ohio; step-grandchildren, Easton and Hayden Kramp of Windham, Ohio; and son-in-law, Rick (Linda) Frey of Wauseon.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at First Church of God in Wauseon, with Pastor Harmon officiating. Burial will follow at Wauseon Union Cemetery. Family and friends may gather 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions Northwest Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.

