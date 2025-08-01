Jenna Miller (1982 – 2025)

Jenna Marie Miller, age 42, of Liberty Center, Ohio, a beloved mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt, and friend, full of love and warmth, passed away in her sleep at home, Sunday morning, July 27, 2025.

Jenna was born November 20, 1982, in Toledo, Ohio, to Rodney and Audrey (Johnson) Miller. Jenna was a proud graduate of Liberty Center High School, Class of 2000.

Her journey through life was characterized not only by her accomplishments but by her profound dedication to her family, particularly her son, Liam Miller.

Raising him was not merely an endeavor but a true pride and joy that defined her existence. Jenna’s nurturing spirit and boundless love created a world for Liam that was filled with laughter, warmth, and the unwavering support that only a devoted mother could provide.

Jenna is survived by a loving family that will carry her spirit forward. Her son, Liam, parents, Rodney and Audrey Miller, along with her brother, Sean Miller, nephews, Owen, Hunter, and Alex Miller, her aunt Toni Wodarski, uncles Bobby Johnson, Sr., and Matthew Miller, and several cousins who were all cherished companions in her life’s tapestry.

The warmth of her grandmother, Joan Greene, will linger fondly in the memories shared, as Jenna’s legacy intertwines with the love of those who remain.

Among her closest confidantes, Jenna maintained a vital connection with her best friend, Jill Heitman, whose friendship provided comfort and joy.

Jenna is preceded in death by her grandparents—Norm and Pauline Miller, Violet and Paul Rasey, Mildred Vogeli, and Robert Johnson, Sr.

Jenna’s essence will continue to illuminate the hearts of all those who were fortunate enough to know her.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 4, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where a memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m., with Pastor Bruce Perry officiating.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.