Jarrod Powell (1980-2021)

Jarrod M. Powell, age 41, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 4:27 P.M. on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Vising Nurses and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after an extended illness.

Mr. Powell was a graduate of Woodlan High School in Woodburn, Indiana. He was employed as a CNC machinist at Murray Equipment in Fort Wayne and later at Studer and Son in Edgerton.

He was an avid sports fan and and enjoyed watching his favorite teams, the Chicago Cubs, Bears, and Bulls, the Duke Blue Devils, and Notre Dame football.

He also enjoyed playing golf and was a fan of Jeopardy and playing video games. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and his nephews and nieces.

Jarrod M. Powell was born on February 20, 1980, in Fort Wayne, the son of Martin and Judith (Dodane) Powell. He married Alisa M. Bowsher on October 22, 2016, in Edgerton and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his parents, Marty and Judy Powell, of Woodburn, Indiana; two brothers, Ben Powell, of New Haven, Indiana, and Nick Powell, of Woodburn; two nephews, James and Jackson Powell; his grandmother, Shirley Powell, of Woodburn; a brother-in-law, Brian (Stefanie) Bowsher, of Edgerton, and their children, Hunter, Dakota, Katilyn and Brayden; and numerous aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Karl Powell and Marion and Elizabeth Dodane.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, from 3:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Services will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, with Pastor Greg Zern officiating. Interment will be private.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family encourages the use of masks. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the family for expenses or to Visiting Nurses Hospice Home, in Fort Wayne.