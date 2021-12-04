Ruth David (1930-2021)

Ruth C. David, age 91, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 11:22 A.M. on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance.

Ruth was a secretary at Macomber-Whitney High School for 29 years before she retired. She was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Edon.

The family is thankful for all those who touched Ruth’s life and want to make a special acknowledgment to the staff and friends at the Montpelier Senior Center.

Ruth was born on February 14, 1930, in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of John and Margaret (Jacobson) Jensen. Ruth graduated from Whitney High School. She married Richard David on June 2, 1956 in Toledo and he preceded her in death.

Ruth is also survived by her daughters, Cheryl (Rob) Jacobs, of Edon and Cindy (Kirk) Osgood, of Maumee, Ohio; 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, son Mark David and brother, Ben Jensen.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Edon with Pastor Mary Beth Smith-Gunn officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, Ohio.

The family requests memorial donations to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church or Community Health Professionals Hospice.

