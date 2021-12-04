Kathleen Hug (1945-2021)

Kathleen P. Hug, age 76, of Edgerton, Ohio, died unexpectedly at 11:17 A.M. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Mrs. Hug was a longtime child care provider in her home.

She was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton, where she sang in the choir and was always willing to help at banquets and other church functions.

She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and going to the casino to play the slots and was a self-described Picasso with her adult coloring books. Most of all she enjoyed traveling and loved spending time with her grandkids.

Kathleen P. Hug was born on February 17, 1945, in Dublin, Ireland, the daughter of Patrick and Katherine (Pelly) Smith. She married Arthur J. Hug on April 17, 1966, in Edgerton and he preceded her in death on December 13, 2015.

Surviving are two daughters, Michelle Hug, of Woodstock, Georgia, and Catrina (Daniel) Schwyn, of Delaware, Ohio; one son, Sean Hug, of Bay City, Michigan; and five grandchildren. Also surviving are one brother, William Smith; and six sisters, Nuala Lucas, of Edgerton, Eileen Brennan, Annette Lundy, and Rosaleen Ashton, all of England. Rita Smith in Ireland, and Sheila Stucker, in Florida.

She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Patrick, Michael, and Henry; and four sisters, Mary, Josie, Lilly and Hetty.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 6, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, with a scripture service to follow at 7:00 P.M. Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, in St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton, with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital