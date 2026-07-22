Jean L. Wetmore (1931 – 2026)

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(Taught Elementary Grades For Bryan Schools)

Jean L. Wetmore, age 95, of Bryan, OH, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio, with her family at her side.

Born January 27, 1931, in Bryan, she was the daughter of Mabel (Calvin) and Walter H. Davis. On June 26, 1955, she married George L. Wetmore, who preceded her in death on January 11, 2000.

Mrs. Wetmore graduated from Bryan High School in 1949 and received her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Capital University, Columbus, OH. She taught in the elementary grades in Bryan City Schools for over 30 years, retiring in 1985.

She played clarinet in the Bryan City Band beginning in 1943, when she became one of the youngest members ever at age 12, and one of the first women to join the band.

She was a life member of the Ohio Education Association, National Education Association, Ohio Retired Teachers Association, and the Williams County Retired Teachers Association.

Jean was a lifelong member of First Lutheran Church in Bryan for 92 years. She served on Church Council from 2002 to 2007, played in the handbell choir, and was a member of the quilt group.

She was also a member of the Williams County Genealogical Society, Williams County Historical Society, Williams County Humane Society, and the Beta Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International, an honorary society for women teachers.

She enjoyed bus trips, spending winters in Florida, collecting antiques, playing in the Bryan City Band for over 60 years, and family get-togethers.

Jean is survived by her son, Jeffrey Wetmore, of Bryan; daughter, Janet Williams, of Jacksonville, FL; grandson, Jonathon (Elleri) Williams, of Jacksonville, FL; great-grandchildren, Mylah and Alivia Williams; nephew, Robert Davis, of Summerville, NC; many cousins and extended Vietnamese family, Agnes and Kim Huynh and Betty and Vu Tran, of Zionsville, IN; and Victor and Sandra Huynh, of Irvine, CA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Howard (Polly) Davis; nephew, James Davis; and niece, Nancy Davis.

A private Celebration of Life service will be held at Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan, OH, with First Lutheran Pastor Gretchen Mertes officiating.

Preferred memorials may be made to the Williams County Retired Teachers Association Scholarship Fund, the Bryan City Band, or to the Bread of Life Community Center, 210 N. Cherry Street, Bryan, OH.

To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com. Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio, is honored to serve Jean’s family.