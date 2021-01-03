Paul “Pauly” Feeley (1977-2020)

Paul A. “Pauly” Feeley, age 43, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 7:03 P.M. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan, Ohio, after a brief illness. Pauly was a devoted husband and father who loved his family more then anything.

He was a big-hearted soul who was a good friend and listener and was always there for everybody. He was a talented artist and assisted his father-in-law at Lingvai Refrigeration.

Paul Anthony Feeley was born on August 9, 1977, in West Covina, California, the son of Paul Jeffery Feeley and Linda Stephanie Sortino. He married Stephanie Marie Lingvai on November 27, 2004, in Edgerton.

Pauly is survived by his wife, Stephanie, of Edgerton; a daughter, Crimson Rebecca Feeley, and a son, Anthony Kade Feeley, both of Edgerton; his mother, Linda (Joseph) Sortino, of Las Vegas, Nevada; sister, Vicki (Jeremy) Jones, of Las Vegas; and brother, Jimmy Feeley, of Phoenix, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Feeley, and sister, Rebecca Feeley. He was Uncle Bucky to Dylan, Dominique, and Devin Stark and Lauren Jones, whom he loved deeply and Uncle Pauly to the Lingvai cousins, whom he always made laugh and have fun.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, a private grave side service will be held in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Edgerton with Pastor Rick Stiver officiating.

Memorials are requested to a charity of the donor’s choice.