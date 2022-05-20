Virge Fether (1920-2022)

Virge J. Fether, age 101 of Fayette, Ohio, passed to her eternal home on May 17, 2022 at Hillside Country Living Facility in Bryan, Ohio.

She was born June 5, 1920 to Glenn and Emma (Seiler) Hochstetler of Fayette. On September 19, 1941, she married Bernard D. Fether who preceded her in death of June 13, 2002.

Together they were the parents of three children: Roger Fether (deceased), Gary (Betty) Fether of Fayette, and Linda (Darle) Baker of Ohio City.

She is survived by seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one step-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Gaylord and LeRoy Hochstetler; and two sisters, Erva Blaker and Arlean Felger.

Virge was a hard-working farm wife who always had a huge garden which meant lots of canning and freezing of the fresh produce.

She enjoyed her chickens, quilting, the Fayette Garden Club, and her time working as a precinct judge for Gorham Township.

She was a member of the Fayette Church of the Nazarene and a 1939 graduate of Gorham Fayette High School.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM until time of service at 11:30 AM at the Fayette Church of the Nazarene, on Monday, May 23, 2022. Rev. Andy Reynard and Grace Hospice Chaplain Harold Schutee will officiate. Interment will follow in Pleasant View Union Cemetery, Fayette.

Preferred memorials are to the Gideons. A special thanks goes out to Grace Hospice of Maumee for the special care they gave our mom during the Covid pandemic, and to CHP Hospice of Bryan for being there in her last days.

Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Fayette Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.