Kathleen K. Sevenich (1942 – 2026)

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(Wauseon Resident; Loved To Travel)

Kathleen Kay (Schrenk) Sevenich, 83, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away on Oct. 4, 2026, after a brief illness. It was a blessing that she was surrounded by those who loved her.

She went by several names, including Kathleen and Katie, but most knew her simply as Kay.

She was born on Oct. 29, 1942, in Bellevue, Ohio, the oldest of four children of Charles Franklin Schrenk Sr. and Levon (Shriver) Schrenk.

She began twirling baton in grade school and kept at it through high school as a majorette in the Columbian marching band, winning several awards along the way.

Kay was working as a telephone operator in Tiffin when she met the love of her life, Joseph (Joe) Edward Sevenich, over the telephone lines. Joe was putting himself through school by working nights for Kay’s father, Charles, at National Machinery, and Kay often connected his calls home to his parents in eastern Ohio.

It seems they were always destined to meet. Kay and Joe married on June 18, 1966, and welcomed four daughters: Kendra, Jacqueline, Sheryl and Tricia.

Kay worked several jobs throughout her life. While living in Toledo, she worked at the main offices of the Catholic Diocese of Toledo during Bishop Hoffman’s tenure. She then spent decades as the administrative assistant at St. Caspar Catholic Church before retiring.

In retirement she found her niche at the Museum of Fulton County, where she enjoyed learning about her community and greeting visitors as they came through the door.

Above all, Kay loved her daughters and their families. When the girls were young, she threw herself into their activities, helping with Girl Scouts and working with the music boosters to raise money for uniforms and school musicals.

As her family expanded and grandchildren came along, Kay made every effort to attend their school activities and cheer them on. Football ran in the family, since Joe coached for many years, and Kay loved a good game, especially when The Ohio State Buckeyes or Notre Dame were playing. A Saturday at her daughter’s house, watching football, sharing lunch and cheering on the team, was one of Kay’s happy places.

Kay and Joe loved to travel. The family spent many weekends at Grandma and Grandpa’s cottage at Gem Beach. The two of them would often hop in the car on a whim and head to Lake Erie, Amish country or Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains, where Joe found God’s country and Kay found the outlets.

Kay and Joe also made it to Europe together, traveling to Denmark, Sweden and Norway. After Joe’s death in 2008, Kay returned to Europe with her dear friend Sue, and the two were able to travel around France, London and Brussels, Belgium. She was always up for a trip of any kind!

Welcoming her at the pearly gates are her husband, Joseph Edward Sevenich; her parents, Charles and Levon Schrenk; and her brother, Charles “Butch” Schrenk Jr.

Those left to carry on her legacy are her daughters, Kendra Kay (Richard) Denton, Jacqueline Sue (Andrew) Pontius, Sheryl Lynn (Donald) Gurzynski and Tricia Lee (Michael) Fahrer; her grandchildren, Blake (Leslie) Gurzynski, Aric Gurzynski, Madison Denton, Reegan (Kyle) Barker, Nia (Casey) Johnson, Kristian Pontius, Sydney Fahrer, Hannah Fahrer and Megan Fahrer; her great-grandchildren, Madison and Matilda Rood, and Ruby Gurzynski; her sister, Loretta Jean (Schrenk) Corfman, and brother, Bobby Schrenk; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, from 2 to 6:30 p.m. at St. Caspar Catholic Church’s Pope John XXIII room in Wauseon, Ohio. Rosary prayers will be offered at 6:30 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, at 11 a.m. at St. Caspar Catholic Church with Father Todd Dominique officiating. A luncheon will follow the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Joe Sevenich – Step on the Starter Scholarship. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Sevenich family. The obituary for Kay was lovingly prepared by her family.