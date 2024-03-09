Jennifer Riebesel (1966 – 2024)

(Resident Of Rossford, Ohio; Swanton Graduate)

Jennifer Blayz Riebesel, age 57, of Rossford, Ohio, passed away in her home, Thursday morning, March 7, 2024. She was born September 14, 1966 in Toledo, Ohio to Charles and Carol Sue (Hiser) Blayz.

Jennifer was a 1985 graduate of Swanton High School, and worked 18 years at Lowe’s in the Home and Garden Center.

Jennifer loved the outdoors, gardening, swimming and boating. She loved her dogs and making people laugh. Most of all, Jennifer loved her family.

She will be greatly missed by her father, Charles Blayz; sister, Beth Blayz (Chuck); fiance, Steven Bobak; son, John Riebesel; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her mother, Carol; brother, Jeff Blayz, sister, Brenda Blayz and nephew, Jeremy Bucher.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 11th from 3 to 7 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where services for Jennifer will begin at 7:00 pm. Private graveside services will be held at St. Richard’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lucas County Humane Society.