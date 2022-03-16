Jerry Winkler (1957-2022)

Facebook

Jerry L. Winkler, age 64, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at his home. Jerry had worked at Spangler Candy Company and Campbell Soup prior to his retirement.

He attended Dad’s Place in Bryan and enjoyed drawing, music, bowling and playing pool.

Jerry L. Winkler was born November 14, 1957, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Phillip T. and Mary J. (Denison) Winkler. He attended Tinora High School.

Jerry is survived by his children, Tiffany (Anthony) Decker and Mary Jane Winkler, both of Defiance, Andrew Winkler, of Toledo, and Haley Winkler, of Bryan; step children, Lanea Johnson, Johnny Keezer and Allissa (Sebastian) Patterson, all of Bryan; 13 grandchildren; a great granddaughter; brother, Phillip (Brenda) Winkler, of Cecil and sister, Belinda Winkler, of Defiance.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Thomas, Roger, David, Mark and Steven Winkler.

A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Dad’s Place, 226 South Main Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506 with Pastor Chris Avell officiating. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio has been entrusted with his services.

Memorial contributions are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.