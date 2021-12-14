Joan Sailer (1933-2021)

Joan L. Sailer, 88, of Sherwood, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, at Glenn Park of Defiance. Joan was born July 1, 1933, in Paulding, Ohio, daughter of the late Nicholas and Lois (English) Justinger.

She was a graduate of Sherwood High School, and the International Business College, Fort Wayne. Joan married Richard L. Raker on August 2, 1952, and he preceded her in death on September 16, 1995.

She then married Buddy Sailer on September 9, 2005, and he also preceded her in death on August 6, 2018.

She worked for the State of Ohio Employment Agency, retiring in 2003 after 20 years of service. Joan was also the Village Administrator for Sherwood.

She was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church – Delaware Bend, and was active in RCIA, served as a Eucharistic Minister, Mother of Twins Club, and Friends of the Sherwood Library.

In her free time, Joan enjoyed traveling, shopping, reading, tending her flower beds and garden, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Joan is survived by her four children, Linda (Keith) Roehrig of Sherwood, Ohio, Carol (Tommie) Mortimer of Huntsville, Alabama, David Raker of Bryan, Ohio, and Korene Holifield of Hicksville, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Joshua Wachtman, Thomas Mortimer, Jennifer Waddell, Stephanie Contreras, Danielle (Nicholas) Renollet, Chelsea (James) Rembowski, and Emily (Nick) Richardson; seven great-grandchildren, with another on the way; one brother, Gary (Sheila) Justinger of Defiance, Ohio; one sister, Lou Ann (Vince) Waldron of Hamilton Lake, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Richard Raker and Buddy Sailer; one son, Kevin M. Raker; and one brother, Fritz Justinger.

Visitation for Joan L. Sailer will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021, beginning at 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. in Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood. Funeral services for Joan will follow, beginning at 11:00 A.M. Saturday in the funeral home with Deacon Jeff Mayer officiating. Interment will follow in Riverview Memory Gardens, Defiance.

Those that would like to remember Joan should make memorial contributions to Community Health Professionals Hospice, or to the Friends of the Sherwood Library.

Condolences may be sent to the family