JoAnn Mohr (1955 – 2026)

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(Edon Resident; Enjoyed Baking & Gardening)

JoAnn Mohr, age 71, of Edon, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

JoAnn worked at Harvard Industries and Trim Trends prior to her retirement. She enjoyed gardening, baking, and spending time with her family.

JoAnn was born on April 29, 1955, in Montpelier, Ohio, the daughter of Donald and Hattie (McGee) Kellogg. She was a 1974 graduate of Hamilton High School.

Surviving JoAnn are her daughters: Jamie Miranda and husband, Neil Miranda, of St. Augustine, FL; Cheryl Scher and Shawn Cherin, of Hicksville; and Kasey Champion and husband, David Ballmer, of Edon; seven grandchildren, Brody and Marissa Miranda, Autumn, Karlie and Baylee Scher, Alfred Lingo and Andrea Cherin; brothers, Lyle (Evelyn) Kellogg and Fred Kellogg, both of Edon, and Howard Kellogg, of Hillsdale, MI; sisters, Doris Bechtel, in Texas, and Carol Mason of Edon; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Eddie and John Kellogg.

In accordance with JoAnn’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, Ohio is honored to service JoAnn’s family.

Memorials are requested to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, 780 Shelter Ln, Angola, IN 46703.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.