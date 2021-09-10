Joanne Miller (1932-2021)

Joanne E. (Beck) Miller, age 89 years, of Archbold, passed away Thursday morning, September 9, 2021, in her home. She was born January 3, 1932 at Lima, the daughter of John and Orpha Hartman.

She married Gilbert Beck in 1952 and he preceded her in death in 1990. She then married Howard E. Miller in 1991 and he preceded her in death in 2016.

A resident of the Waldron, MI area for 38 years before moving to Archbold in 1991, she was a school secretary at the Waldron, MI Area Schools from 1967 to 1991, and then worked at the 1st National Bank in Archbold for 6 ½ years and then at Das Essen Haus until 2008.

She spent winters at Sarasota, FL, and enjoyed long walks on the beach, gardening, playing cards and spending time with her family. She was a MYF sponsor and taught Bible School many years at Inlet Mennonite Church and was a member of North Clinton Church at Wauseon.

She is survived by two sons, John (Maria) Beck of Sarasota, FL and Joseph Beck of Archbold; five step-children, Darlene Leupp of Wauseon, Marlin Miller of Jacksonville, FL, Randy (Roxie) Miller of West Unity, Merle (Tammy) Miller of Wauseon, and Rita (Joe) Altimari of Cincinnati; a step son-in-law James Sanders of Wauseon; 21 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; a step-daughter Cara Lou Sanders; one brother Leonard Hartman; three sisters, Lela Lawrence, Irma Roney, and Wilma Slagel.

Graveside services will be held on Monday at 11 AM at the Lockport Cemetery, rural Stryker, with Pastor Brad Faler officiating.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

