Michael Otto (1974-2021)

Michael J. Otto, age 47, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away at 8:08 P.M. on Saturday, September 4, 2021. He was employed at Rolls-Royce as a machinist.

Michael J. Otto was born on March 8, 1974, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Joe and Cheryl (Schulte) Otto. He married Gina Ross on November 3, 2011, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are nine children; one brother, Jason (Brandi) Otto, of Montpelier, Ohio; two sisters, Nichole (Haidar) Shafei, of Kent, Ohio, and Jemey Otto, of Ney, Ohio; one stepbrother, Jesse Otto; his parents Joe (Joyce) Otto, of Ney, and Cheryl Gregor, of Ravenna, Ohio.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021, from 1:00-2:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. A celebration of Michael’s life will follow at 2:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Pastor John MacFarlane officiating.

Memorials are requested to a charity of the donor’s choice.