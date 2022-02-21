Joe Kahl (1947-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Joe D. Kahl, age 74, of Swanton, Ohio, died Thursday afternoon, February 17, 2022, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg, with his loving family at his bedside.

Joe was born December 26, 1947 in Kenton, Ohio, to the late William A. and Cleo (Tarr) Kahl.

He earned his bachelors degree in education, and on July 17, 1971, married his loving and devoted wife, Carolyn Bricker.

Joe was a very active member of the Swanton Community. He devoted countless hours of his time making it a better place to live and raise a family.

Whether it was serving as representative for the Swanton Area Salvation Army-Red Kettle, working the election polls, serving on the Swancreek Township Zoning Board or organizing the July 4th fireworks donations, Joe had a hand in making them run as smoothly as possible and with great success.

As a teacher, he passed on his knowledge to many students, and when there was a need to protect the teachers, Joe was the person who negotiated for them.

As a football and track coach, he instilled in the kids “you give it your all and never give up”.

While teaching shop and computers at Swanton High School, Joe helped with Halloween and After Prom, was a set builder for the high school plays, served as a photo club advisor and drivers ed instructor.

Joe served on the Park and Rec board for 30 years. He chaired the Swanton Corn Festival for 7 years, moving it to Swanton Memorial Park.

Joe was a very active and proud Charter member of the Swanton Lions Club. He served as Past-President and District Zone Chairperson.

Joe was involved with all the projects the Club had to offer. Each year he looked forward to setting up the straw maze for the kids at the Halloween Hoopla event. He and his wife Carolyn were instrumental in starting up Stars and Stripes Days as well.

When Joe wasn’t busy volunteering, he enjoyed a good round of golf at White Pines with his golf league “The Originals”.

He also enjoyed bowling. Joe was a member of the Swanton American Legion Post #479, Swanton Elks, NEA and OEA.

Joe was very proud of his family and enjoyed numerous activities with them. Joe will be greatly missed, not only by the Swanton Community, but by his beloved wife of 50 years, Carolyn, sons, Brian (Kim) Kahl, Mark (Amy) Kahl; grandchildren, Kaylee, Bryce, Cooper, Kelsey, Josalyn, Brooklyn and Brody; his brother, William Dean (Shirley) Kahl; brother-in-law, Steve (Debbie) Bricker; his “adopted sons”, Kevin Camp, Kirk Bell and Aaren LaPoint.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, February, 22nd from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Visitation will resume Wednesday, February 23rd from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 210 N. Main St., where services celebrating Joe’s life will begin at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Justin McCall officiating. Interment will follow at Swanton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551 or Swanton Lions Club, 2121 County EF, Swanton, OH 43558.

Remember – “In this life we cannot do great things, we can only do small things with great love” – Mother Teresa

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com