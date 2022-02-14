John “Bill” Foster (1952-2022)

Facebook

John W. “Bill” Foster, age 69, of Blakeslee, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Bill was a tax preparer and owner of Foster & Foster Tax Service. He worked for the US Internal Revenue Service for a number of years prior to joining his father at Foster & Foster.

Bill was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds fan. Bill was a thoroughbred horse owner and enjoyed attending the Kentucky Derby and Little Brown Jug. He was a supporter of Edon and Edgerton High School Athletics.

John W. Foster was born April 19, 1952, in Angola, Indiana, the son of John D. and Eleanore A. (Knepper) Foster.

Bill was a 1970 graduate of Edon High School. He enlisted in the US Navy on September 15,1970 and was honorably discharged on September 13, 1974.

He served as a torpedoman’s mate on a submarine. After his Navy service, he attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Claire (Gabriel Briex) Foster, of Toronto, Ontario, Canada; nephew, LTC Jonathon (Shelli) Curtis of Laramie, Wyoming; niece, Amanda Curtis, of Painesville, Ohio; brother-in-law, Paul Curtis, of Edon and longtime companion, Connie Huard, of Edgerton.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Emily Curtis. Bill was loved by many and will be missed by all.

In accordance with Bill’s wishes, there will be no services held at this time. A celebration of Bill’s life will held a later date. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan Ohio has been entrusted with his arrangements.

The family suggests memorial donations to the Williams County Humane Society. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.