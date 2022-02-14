Robert Cogswell (1949-2022)

Facebook

Robert C. Cogswell, age 72, formerly of Alvordton and more recently of Pioneer, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Robert was a farmer and had worked in the janitorial department at Robinair. He was a US Army veteran having served from 1969-1971.

Robert C. Cogswell was born June 23, 1949, in Williams County, the son of Clair C. and Kathryn (Wallace) Cogswell.

He married Fay A. Ruhl in Kunkle on May 9, 1971 and she survives.

Robert is also survived by his children, Ken (Tammy) Cogswell, of Warren, Ohio, Amy Hurd, of St. Clair Township, Michigan, Tina Weaver, of Pioneer and Tammy (Tony) Worthington, of Rossford; seven grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and sister, Sue (Loren) Thompson, of West Unity.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Viola Bashor.

In accordance with Robert’s wishes, there will be no services held at this time. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan Ohio has been entrusted with his arrangements.

The family suggests memorial donations to an organization of the donor’s choice.

