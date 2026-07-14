John J. Kreuz, Jr. (1936 – 2026)

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(1954 Graduate Of Swanton High School)

John Joseph Kreuz Jr., a man of profound faith, quiet strength, and steadfast devotion, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2026, at the age of 89.

He drew his last breath in the very Swanton, Ohio, home where his life began, surrounded by the family he built, protected, and loved.

Born on July 26, 1936, to the late John Joseph Sr. and Leona (Langenderfer) Kreuz, John grew up with a firm foundation and a clear sense of duty.

A 1954 graduate of Swanton High School, he answered the call to serve his country, joining the United States Army in the post-Korean War era.

It was during his enlistment that he mastered the burgeoning field of technology, a discipline that would define his professional life.

After honing his skills at the DeVry Institute of Technology in Chicago, John forged a distinguished 30-year career in IT services, anchoring operations for Burroughs and later Unisys with steady expertise.

John was a man of deliberate action and sharp intellect.

He possessed the patience and skill to build his family’s first color television from scratch, and he brought that same meticulous precision to his passions. On the golf course, he was disciplined; in his garden, he was legendary – known for his perfectly straight rows and an unmatched harvest of delicious onions.

A natural mentor, John took great pride in passing down his knowledge, teaching others not for praise, but to equip them to succeed. Above all, John was a pillar of his home and community.

He was a man of the morning, rising early each day to ground his spirit in the Word of God before the world woke up. His character was defined by a rare combination of unwavering positivity, profound generosity, and a commanding, gentle kindness.

He was utterly present for his family, and nothing brought a brighter spark to his eyes than the laughter of his grandchildren.

For 66 years, he was the devoted husband and partner to his beloved wife, Emily, whom he wed in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, on July 2, 1960.

His legacy of honor and strength lives on through his sons, Matthew, Stephen (Jill), Timothy, and John III (Maria) Kreuz; his 27 grandchildren; and his 42 great-grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his sisters, Patricia Mitchell, Katherine Ringle, Sister Mary Audrey, SND, Carolyn Adams, Marilyn Bumen, and Sharon Coakley.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2026, at the Weigel Funeral Home, 204 Chestnut Street, Swanton. Funeral services to honor John’s life and share his story will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at the funeral home. An additional visitation will take place on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will take place immediately following the funeral ceremony at Marygrove Cemetery on Raab Road, Swanton.

Contributions in John’s name may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.