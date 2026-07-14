Steven M. Neitzke (1959 – 2026)

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(Remembered For Hardworking Spirit)

Steven Michael Neitzke, age 67, of Swanton, peacefully passed away with his loving family by his side on Monday morning, July 13, 2026, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg.

A devoted companion, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend, Steve will be remembered for his hardworking spirit, his love of family, and the countless memories he created with those he held closest to his heart.

Born in Toledo on March 13, 1959, Steve was the son of Alvin “Dutch” Neitzke and the late Virginia “Sue” (Stamm) Neitzke. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1977 and built a career defined by hard work and dedication.

Before retiring after serving over 25 years as a building engineer for Swanton Local Schools, Steve was a self-employed carpenter and also worked for BAX Global.

Above all else, Steve cherished the time he spent with his family.

Whether he was relaxing in the garage with his son, Jeff, tinkering on projects, or watching his grandchildren laugh and play, those simple moments brought him the greatest joy. He also treasured the family dinners held at his Aunt Marge’s home, where loved ones gathered to create lasting memories.

Steve had a passion for football and was a devoted Pittsburgh Steelers fan, proudly cheering, “Go Steelers!” He enjoyed classic cars, oldies music, and rarely missed listening to the syndicated Bob & Tom Show in the mornings. Steve also had a special place in his heart for animals, and his kind, caring nature will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.

Steve’s memory will be forever cherished by his life companion of 22 years, Darcy Rober; his father, Alvin “Dutch” Neitzke of Fremont, Ohio; his children, Jessica (David Steagall) Neitzke of Delta, Jeffrey (Courtney) Neitzke of Swanton, and Jennifer L. Ramer of Swanton; his brother, Dutch (Brenda) Neitzke of Swanton; and his beloved grandchildren, Olivia, Mason, Ayla, Jaden, David Jr., Colton, Kaylee, Paisley, Myla, Aubree, Landon, Ethan, Hailey, Aydan, Sadie and Logan.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia “Sue” Neitzke, who passed away on May 25, 1993, and by his sister, Debra Sue Cromer on December 25, 2010.

Family and friends may gather from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2026, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio, where a memorial service celebrating Steve’s life will begin at 7 p.m. with Pastor Matthew Voyer officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551, in Steve’s memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.