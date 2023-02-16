Mary Jane Heisler (1959-2023)

Mary Jane Heisler, age 63, of Montpelier, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center near Defiance.

Mary Jane retired from ThermaTru with over 28 years of service. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the Montpelier Moose, the Bryan Eagles, AmVets and VFW, and the Williams County Conservation League and gun club. She was an avid bowler.

Mary Jane was born November 19, 1959 in Montpelier, Ohio, the daughter of Roger W. And Dorothy C. (Stark) Kimpel. She was a 1978 graduate of Edgerton High School.

Mary Jane married Carlton J. Heisler on July 21, 1995 and he preceded her in death on August 25, 2017.

Mary Jane is survived by her sons, Dustin (Stephanie) Carr, of Edon and Matt (Carrie) Carr, of Hicksville; three grandchildren, Kensington Rozewin, Hunter J. and Kylie Jo; significant other, Jim Mattern, of Montpelier; her siblings, Norman (Becky) Kimpel, of Edgerton, Duane (Sandie) Kimpel, of Montpelier, Ohio, Diane (William) Bauer, of Bluffton, South Carolina, JoAnn (Steve) Skiles, of West Unity, Ohio, Laura (Gerald “Buck”) Suntken, of Butler, Indiana, Melinda (Steve) St. John, of Bryan, Ohio, and Sherry (David) Nofziger, of Edmond, Oklahoma; sisters-in-law, Karen (Brad) Karris, of Hicksville and Sherri Kimpel, of Edgerton and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Eugene, Neal and Carlton Kimpel and sisters, Donna Buell-Sherman, and Elizabeth Ann Kimpel.

Visitation for Mary Jane Heisler will be held on Sunday, February 19, 2023 from 1:00-4:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 4:00 P.M. to conclude the visitation. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Edgerton with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Edgerton.

The family requests memorial donations to Life Line Pilots or an organization of the donor’s choice.

