Wilma M. Jackson (1934 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

(Graduated From Metamora High School In 1953)

Wilma M. Jackson, 91, of Jasper, Michigan, passed away peacefully Monday morning, Sept. 7, 2026, at Charlotte Stephenson Manor in Adrian, Michigan, with family at her bedside.

She was born on Dec. 1, 1934, in Adrian, Michigan, to Elvin and Elizabeth (Kline) Iffland.

Wilma was a 1953 graduate of Metamora High School. On July 11, 1953, she married her beloved husband, John Russell Jackson, a lasting joy and one of the great blessings of her life. She went on to work as a floral designer for Pifer’s Greenhouse, a role that reflected her caring nature and appreciation for beauty.

Wilma was a member of Berkey Christian Church. She enjoyed the simple pleasures that brought happiness to everyday life, including mushroom hunting and spending time at the cabin up north. She also loved polka dancing and trying her luck gambling.

Most of all, Wilma treasured her family. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Jess) Strahan, Alan (Luanna) Jackson, Dawn (Steve) Neuman and Larry (Barb) Jackson; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; her sister-in-law, Rose Jackson; as well as many nieces and nephews. Her family was a central part of her life, and her love for them will remain a lasting gift.

Wilma was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, John; her parents, Elvin and Elizabeth Iffland; her grandson, Drew Jackson; and her 11 siblings.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora, Ohio, where funeral services will begin at noon. Interment will follow at Amboy Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Charlotte Stephenson or Meals on Wheels of Lenawee.