Jose Martinez, Sr. (1940-2019)

Jose R. Martinez Sr., age 79, of Brownsville, Texas, a longtime Bryan, Ohio, resident, passed away peacefully at 2:39 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, surrounded by his loving family. Jose retired from La Choy ConAgra in Archbold, Ohio.

Jose R. Martinez Sr. was born on April 11, 1940, in Brownsville, Texas, the son of Santos and Maria (Reyes) Martinez. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Juanita Martinez of Bryan.

Survivors include his son, Jose (Kiley) Martinez Jr. of Bryan, Ohio; and his three daughters, Irene Martinez of Bryan, Ohio, Melissa (Joe) Palacios of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Esmeralda (Daniel) Ruelas of Bryan, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one brother, Juan (Rosie) Martinez of Bryan, Ohio; two sisters, Leonor (Alfonso) Martinez of Williams Center, Ohio, Maria Ofelia Caustrita of Stryker, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Santos and Maria Martinez; his brother, Benito Martinez; and a nephew, Raymond Martinez.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, for family only; family will receive friends from 2-7 p.m. in the Grisier Funeral Home, 109 S. Defiance St., Stryker, Ohio. Memorial service will begin at 6 p.m. A dinner will be held immediately following the service for family and friends.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the benevolence of the family.

