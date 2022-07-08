Raymond Kuszmaul (1939-2022)

Facebook

Ray was born December 10, 1939, in Bryan, Ohio to Raymond C. and Marjorie (Sinkey) Kuszmaul.

He married Adele (Thompson) Kuszmaul on July 17, 1962, giving them nearly 60 years together of faith, love, and adventure.

Ray and Adele raised two children, Teri (Kuszmaul) Carnley of Graceville, Florida, and Steve (Gina) Kuszmaul of Goodyear, Arizona.

Ray was a 1957 graduate of Bryan High School. He joined the United States Air Force and was stationed in Europe where he had fond memories.

After his discharge he became an Ohio State Trooper. Ray was extremely proud to have graduated college from Cambellsville College Kentucky.

He went on to pastor churches in both Kentucky and Florida before retiring from ministry.

If you knew Ray, you know he was an avid Ohio State fan, loved all things Civil war, and his precious dachshunds, Vashti, Heidi, and Hunter.

Ray and Adele have seven grandchildren: Dusty (Felisha) Carnley, Crestview, Florida. Benjamin Carnley, Gabriel Beckworth, Hannah, and Maggie McPhail all from Graceville, Florida. Emily (Jeffrey) Guerrero, Granbury, Texas. Elaine (Michael) Deardoff, Goodyear, Arizona. They have six great grandchildren. Leslie, Jacob, and Jonah Guerrero. Makenna and Micah Deardoff, and Georgia Rose Carnley.

Ray is preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law, George Thompson, and son in law Dennis Carnley.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 11th, 10:00 am at Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan, Ohio.

Local arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity, Ohio.