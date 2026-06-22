Steven W. Babinger (1952 – 2026)

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Steven W. Babinger, age 73, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 19, 2026, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He worked as a quality control engineer at TOMCO Plastics, Oren Elliott and Nemco Foods prior to his retirement.

Steven was a Detroit Tigers fan and a 50-year fan of the Kansas City Chiefs.

He loved traveling to Cape Canaveral, Florida and spending time with his family, especially cooking tremendous meals for them.

Steven was born on October 2, 1952, in Defiance, Ohio, the son of William and Betty (Funk) Babinger.

He married Betsy A. Greutman on January 3, 1981, in Hicksville, Ohio, and she survives.

Along with his wife, Steven is survived by his daughter, Kacee (Andy) Bednar; granddaughters, Madison and Olivia; and sister, Diane (Gene) Browand of Auburn, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In accordance with Steven’s wishes, no service will be held at this time. His arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crippled Children and Adults Society, Inc., 309 Wendall Ave., Hicksville, Ohio 43526. To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.