Juanita Arend (1927-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Juanita Arend passed away peacefully on Saturday March 5th, 2022 at The Lakes of Monclova.

Juanita was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be missed by her family and friends.

Juanita Arend was born on March 30th, 1927 in New Bavaria, Ohio. She spent the majority of her life with her husband Patrick Arend in Archbold, Ohio.

Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick H Arend and her sister, Janice Kleman.

Juanita is survived by her daughters Joyce Arend (Laura Lonac), Kay Fink (Howard), and Carol Arend (Phil), son Daniel Arend (Mary) and David Arend (Lisa). Juanita had nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Juanita was also survived by her half brother Dale (Patricia) Gerschutz.

She was a devout catholic and spent many hours volunteering at St. Peters Catholic church.

She loved being able to contribute to her community by keeping the church clean and donating her time at K of C Hall. She was also a member of the Rosery Alter Society.

Juanita was very proud of the time she spent raising her five children and later worked at Brookview Farms.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, walking, playing cards and dominos, watching the Detroit Tigers, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Juanita always signed her cards to her grandchildren with Love from Grandma and Grandpa (from Heaven) and now they are back together again.

Services will be held on Thursday, March 10th, 2022 at 11 AM at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Rev. Stephen Stanbery officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call at Short Funeral Home in Archbold from 4-8 PM on Wednesday with a Scripture Service at 7:30 PM. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Juanita M. Arend, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.