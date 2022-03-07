Sharon Richer-Short (1946-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Sharon R. Richer-Short, age 75 years, of Pettisville passed away early Sunday morning, March 6, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee.

She married Richard Short on June 2, 2012, and he survives. She is survived by her husband; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Marjorie (Kling) Taylor; her first husband, Virgil Richer; and siblings, Rodney Taylor, Linda Taylor, and Carolyn Martin.

Services will be held on Friday, March 11th, 2022 at 11 AM at Short Funeral Home in Archbold with interment to follow in the Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday from 9-11 AM.

The family suggests that memorials be given to the Fulton County Humane Society. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Sharon R. Richer-Short, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.