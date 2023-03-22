Marcia Thiel (1948-2023)

Marcia Lynn Thiel, age 74, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 8:37 P.M. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Hillside Country Living near Bryan, Ohio, after an extended illness.

Marcia was a 1966 graduate of Edon High School and a graduate of Ravenscroft Beauty College in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton, was a founding member of Theta Kappa Sorority in Edon and was a member of National PSI IOTA XI Philanthropic organization. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling with her family.

Marcia Lynn Thiel was born on December 4, 1948, in Angola, Indiana, the daughter of Ronald E. and Beverly J. (Randolph) Kundard.

She married Lee R. Thiel on August 10, 1968, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee, Ohio, and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are one daughter, Jennifer (Bill) Stamper, of Findlay, Ohio; her pride and joy, a granddaughter, Amelia Stamper; one nephew, Cody (Britni) Chrisman, of Blakeslee, Ohio; two great-nephews, Corbin and Jaxson Chrisman; a brother-in-law, Gary Chrisman, of Edon; and numerous Thiel nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Jan Chrisman; and a brother, Lynn Kundard.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023, from 4:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. in St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton, with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Blakeslee.

Memorials are requested to St. Mary Catholic School, 314 South Locust Street, Edgerton, Ohio 43517.