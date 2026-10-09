Julie Schantz (1964 – 2026)

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Julie Schantz, age 62, of Wauseon, passed away, in her home, on Oct. 7, 2026. Julie was the custodian at West Clinton Church for many years.

Julie was born on May 7, 1964, in Toledo, to the late Henry and Ruth (Hutting) Kupniewski.

She graduated from Bedford High School.

On May 28, 2016, she married Kim Schantz.

Julie enjoyed making cards. She was an advocate for mental health and truly had a servant’s heart. Above all, Julie had a strong faith, loved God, and loved serving in her church, West Clinton.

Surviving Julie is her husband, Kim; son, Brian (Heather) Kupniewski of Bedford; son, Justin (Erika) Henson of Toledo; step-daughter, Brittany (Curtis) Pray of SC; and step-son, Dillon Schantz of Wauseon. She is also survived by grandchildren, Shelby, Ana, Henry, Brinton, and Gunnar; brother, Jim (Dawn) Kupniewski of Toledo; sister, Lonnie Balkema of MI; sister, Sharon Broadway of FL; sister, Sally Smith of Toledo; sister, Mary (Glenn) Eckert of Delta; many loving nieces and nephews; and dogs, Louie and Maggie.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Cindy Gregg.

Visitation for Julie will take place on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the West Clinton Church.

A funeral service will begin at 4 p.m., with Pastor Ryan Harker officiating. The family asks that people wear bright colors in memory of Julie and her bright personality.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be given to West Clinton Mennonite Church or NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness).

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Schantz family.