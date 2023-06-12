Tracy Ziegler (1958 – 2023)

(Active In Archbold Community Theater)

Tracy Jay Ziegler, age 65, of Archbold, passed away on June 11, 2023 at the St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo surrounded by his family. Tracy worked in maintenance at Sauder Woodworking for over 30 years.

Tracy was born on March 29, 1958, in Wauseon, to the late James Howard and Wilma Jane (Thomas) Ziegler.

On November 24, 1979, Tracy married the love of his life, Diana (Jewell) and she survives. Tracy was very active in the Boy Scouts.

He was a proud Eagle Scout and was the Scoutmaster of Archbold Troop 63 for 17 years. He enjoyed his model railroads.

Tracy was active with Archbold Community Theater, especially with the sound engineering for the productions.

Tracy loved the Lord and was a member of St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Archbold, where he ran sound and played in the church’s bell choir. His favorite thing was his family, especially his time with his grandchildren.

Surviving Tracy is his wife, Diana; son, Donovan (Jennifer) Ziegler of Defiance; son, Michael (Crystal) Ziegler of Liberty Center; daughter, Lisa Ziegler of Metamora; grandchildren, Kadence, Melody, Oliver, Merrick, and Kadi; and brothers, Tim (Christine) Ziegler and Todd (Sharon) Ziegler. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for Tracy will take place on Friday, June 16, 2023, from 2pm to 8pm at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Archbold. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 11am at the church, with Deacon Steve Basselman officiating. Burial will follow at the Archbold Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Archbold Community Theater.

