Karen Vollmer (1953-2021)

On September 8, 2021, Karen J. Vollmer, age 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family after a long and courageous battle with Ovarian Cancer and Multiple Sclerosis.

Karen was born on September 29, 1953 in Wauseon to Gordon and the late Betty Domeck. Karen, her parents, and two sisters Joyce and Lenore, enjoyed spending time together at their Rose Lake cottage, which is still loved by her family today.

Karen graduated from Wauseon High School in 1971 and Adrian College in 1975 with a degree in Elementary Education and Music Education.

Karen married her high school sweetheart, Doug on July 14, 1973, and they enjoyed 48 loving years together. Their children Jennifer, Dan, and Geoffrey were her number one priority and she was very active in supporting them in all of their sports and activities.

As time went on and their family grew with the addition of grandchildren, Karen was a devoted grandma and loved hearing all about what they were learning and doing.

While Karen lived other places for short periods of time, her heart belonged to Wauseon and she served the Wauseon community well.

From teaching at the Raggedy Ann and Andy Preschool, to serving as a substitute teacher for Wauseon schools for many years, to touching the lives of countless area children through Safety City for nearly 3 decades, Karen’s involvement in the school system was something that she was very proud of.

Karen was an avid supporter of Wauseon sports teams and loved attending as many events as she could.

Karen was a lifelong member of First Christian Church in Wauseon and loved her church community. She served as the director of her beloved handbell choir for over 40 years. Her “Ding-a-lings” (bell choir members) were her second family.

Karen is survived by husband, Doug, her father, Gordon Domeck of Wauseon, sisters Joyce (Doug) Oyer of Wauseon and Lenore (Craig) Peterson of Sylvania, children Jennifer (Sean) Clarke of Oscoda, Michigan, Dan (Nancy) Vollmer of Holgate, and Geoffrey (Jackie) Vollmer of Centerville, and grandchildren Alex, Emma, Carson, Eleanor, and Owen.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Domeck, mother and father-in-law, Jean and Orra Vollmer, and grandson Michael Clifford “Peanut” Vollmer.

Visitation for Karen will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at First Christian Church in Wauseon. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, September 13, 2021, also at the church, with Pastor Michael Doerr, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wauseon Police Department for the benefit of Safety City, or to First Christian Church in Wauseon for the benefit of the Handbell Choir fund.

The family requests those attending the visitation and the service to please wear a mask and follow CDC guidelines when possible.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.