Karen Wampler (1940-2021)

Karen L. Wampler, 81, of Frontier, Michigan passed away at Ascension Borgess Hospital on November 15, 2021, from COVID-19.

Karen was born to Donald and Onalee (Entrikin) Douglass at home in Waldron, Michigan on September 16, 1940.

She married Marvin E. Wampler on July 28, 1957 and he survives.

During her working career, she worked at La Choy in Archbold, Ohio; Montgomery Ward in Hillsdale, Michigan; and retired after many years of service from Monarch Community Bank.

Karen is survived by her husband, Marvin Wampler; three children, Robin (Tom) Detmer of Napoleon, Ohio, Kevin (Renee) Wampler of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Kristin (Greg) Huff of Palmerston North, New Zealand; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one sister, Sharol (Clifford) Mann of Waldron, Michigan; and one brother, Roger (Gary) Douglass of Toledo, Ohio; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in passing by her parents; and one brother, Robert Douglass.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 Noon. Private family services will take place at a later time. Interment will take place at the Evergreen Cemetery in Ransom Township. At the request of the family, face masks will be required to enter the funeral home on Friday and social distancing will be observed.

To watch a webcast of the funeral service please visit this link https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1175592 after November 22, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial contributions to Cambria Baptist Church (2772 Lilac Road, Hillsdale, MI 49242). Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.