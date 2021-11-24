Lloyd Baun, Sr. (1927-2021)

Lloyd Dale Baun Sr., age 94, a lifelong resident of Delta, Ohio, passed away Saturday afternoon, November 20, 2021, at the Fulton County Health Center.

Born to Bertha (Osterhout) and Jacob Baun on June 1, 1927. On November 9, 1947 he married Eleanor Gruber. Lloyd was very proud to serve his country as a Seabee in the Navy during WWII.

He was a charter member of the Delta Eagles and once represented them as citizen of the year. He was a past commander of the Delta American Legion Post 373 and early on was member of the Legion’s Staccato Drill Team.

He retired from the Markey Bronze Corporation where he first worked in production and then as a supervisor.

Lloyd is survived by four daughters; Vicki (Gene) Heath, Karen (Les) Lulfs, Linda (Ed) Wittenmyer and Conni (Tom) Zedlitz; his two sons, Mark (Tina) Baun and Michael (Beth) Baun. He is also survived by approximately 51 grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; sister, Jeannie Turi; brother, Jerry Lambert.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eleanor; son, Bub (Lloyd Jr.) Baun; grandson, Jerrod Baun; granddaughter, Trina Baun. He was also preceded by 5 sisters and 1 brother.

The family would like to thank the ER at FCHC for the care, love and support during his brief time there. We would also like to thank dad’s caregiver, friend, confidant and cook and bottle washer, Gail Queen, for the care, love and compassion she has shown our dad during her time with him.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 24th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Grisier-Weigel Funeral Home in Delta, where funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Don Krieger officiating. Graveside services with Military Honors, will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Delta American Legion Post 373, 5939 St. Rt. 109, Delta, Ohio 43515.

