Phil Smethurst (1967 – 2025)

Phil A. Smethurst, beloved husband, father and son, age 58, of Sherwood, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 16, 2025, surrounded by friends and family at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance.

Phil was an Industrial Maintenance Group Leader for Therma-Tru Doors prior to an early retirement. He was a member of the Hicksville Eagles Aerie 2556 and an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

Phil was a “jack of all trades”, always willing to help out whenever he could. Phil enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing and drag racing.

Phil was born May 31, 1967, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Audrey L. (Mosier) Smethurst. He married Dusty A. Powell on August 10, 2024, and she survives.

Phil is also survived by his step-daughter, Summer (Bryan Bell) Powell, of Bryan; adopted daughter, Kalli Smethurst, of Defiance; stepfather, Phillip G. (Robin Bell) Smethurst, of Bryan; half-sister, Brandi Frisbie, of Montpelier; niece, Allie (Landon) Bloir, of Edon and nephew, Austin (Breanna Wolfrum) Frisbie, of Bryan. He was preceded in death by his mother, Audrey Smethurst.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 11:00 am-1:00 pm with a service at 1:00 pm at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH. After the service, he will be laid to rest at Farmer Cemetery. There will be a dinner afterwards.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation are asked to consider the Fort Defiance Humane Society. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.