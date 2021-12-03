Kathryn Graber (1933-2021)

Kathryn Mae Graber, 88, passed away Thursday morning December 2nd under Hospice Care at Northcrest Nursing Home, Napoleon, where she was cared for since November 4th.

Kathryn was born in Henry County on August 24, 1933 to Howard and Zelma (Rettig) Lee. She was a 1951 graduate of Ridgeville High School.

On January 18, 1958, she married John L. Graber (who survives). They lived in the Archbold area all of their nearly 64 years of life together.

Kathryn was a homemaker, raising their four sons and being very instrumental in teaching all her sons to know and accept Jesus Christ into their lives.

She also helped with book work at Archbold Equipment and worked at The Doughbox Bakery later in life. She was a member of St John’s Christian Church, Archbold.

Surviving in addition to her husband, John, are their four sons and their wives: Wes (Pam) Graber, Doug (Kim) Graber, Steve (Michelle), Graber and Gary (Lori) Graber. Kathryn and John’s grandchildren are: Brett (Ashley) Graber, Seth (Michelle) Graber, Kyle (Melaina) Graber, Jacob (Bekah) Graber, Derek (Lauren) Graber, Isaac (Tiffani) Graber, Amanda (Nick) Esparza, Abbey (Steve) Nafziger, Zac (Brooke) Graber, Blake (Emma) Graber, Sarah Graber and Samantha Graber. They also have 12 great grandchildren. Kathryn is also survived by one brother Kenneth (Virginia) Lee and one aunt, Lucille Bannister.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents, her sister Ruth Ann, and brother in-law Harold Schultz.

Visitation is Saturday, Dec. 4 from 4-8 PM at St. John’s Christian Church and a Memorial Service is planned for Sunday Dec. 5 at 2 PM, also at St. John’s.

Gifts in memory of Kathryn may be given to Gideon’s International or Elara Caring Hospice. Short Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

